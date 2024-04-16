Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Revenue Officer (Land Settlement) Nawaz Hassan Abbasi Tuesday conducted a thorough examination of records about land settlement issues and performance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Revenue Officer (Land Settlement) Nawaz Hassan Abbasi Tuesday conducted a thorough examination of records about land settlement issues and performance.

During the visit, they were briefed that the efforts were being made to tackle challenges associated with urban land settlement and within a brief time frame, a total of 3200 Kanals of land has transitioned from land settlement to land ownership, benefiting 3500 landowners.

This shift has promptly resolved numerous cases that were occupied in legal proceedings, thanks to the change in ownership status. Furthermore, landowners are now empowered to freely engage in buying and selling transactions concerning their properties.