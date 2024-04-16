Revenue Department Abbottabad Resolves Urban Settlement Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Revenue Officer (Land Settlement) Nawaz Hassan Abbasi Tuesday conducted a thorough examination of records about land settlement issues and performance
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Revenue Officer (Land Settlement) Nawaz Hassan Abbasi Tuesday conducted a thorough examination of records about land settlement issues and performance.
During the visit, they were briefed that the efforts were being made to tackle challenges associated with urban land settlement and within a brief time frame, a total of 3200 Kanals of land has transitioned from land settlement to land ownership, benefiting 3500 landowners.
This shift has promptly resolved numerous cases that were occupied in legal proceedings, thanks to the change in ownership status. Furthermore, landowners are now empowered to freely engage in buying and selling transactions concerning their properties.
Recent Stories
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case
PPAF stands with People of Gwadar, distributes rations to 400 families of flood ..
SMEDA holds interactive session with NIM delegation
DC chairs meeting to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments
SECP publishes report on Pakistan's potential for micro and inclusive insurance
18 Maoist rebels killed in clash with Indian security forces
Commissioners reviews enforcement of revised prices of Roti, Naan
Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s clos ..
MUET starts accepting online admissions forms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP27 seconds ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA29 seconds ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister1 minute ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case1 minute ago
-
PPAF stands with People of Gwadar, distributes rations to 400 families of flood victims: Nadir1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments47 minutes ago
-
Commissioners reviews enforcement of revised prices of Roti, Naan47 minutes ago
-
Advisor declares zero tolerance for inefficiency in tourism sector1 hour ago
-
DC for action against timber theft in Lal Sohanra National Park1 hour ago
-
New rates of roti, naan implemented in Bahawalpur district1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects wheat purchase centres1 hour ago
-
Lanjar for crackdown on highway robberies, public safety1 hour ago