Revenue officers asked to ensure recovery of taxes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the revenue officers to achieve targets of recovery of property transfer fee, agricultural income tax and local rate recovery by the end of current financial year.

He directed this while addressing a meeting held to review the monthly performance of district revenue department.

He also directed the revenue department to improve the quality of services.

He said that cases pending in the revenue court should be disposed of as soon as possible and immediate justice should be provided to the complainants.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, ACs Sialkotdistrict, Tehsildars of all four tehsils, Deputy Tehsildars and In-charge of Land RecordCentre attended the meeting.