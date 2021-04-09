Revival of KCR commuter service top priority of Railways: Azam Khan Swati

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Friday discussed construction of civil infrastructures enroute KCR track from Orangi to Drigh Road with Commander 494 Engineering Group Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Brigadier Waqar Hafeez Abbasi in light of the apex court's latest judgement regarding KCR revival.

The minister viewed that restoration of KCR commuter service was the top priority of Pakistan Railways and would be achieved with cooperation from FWO, said a news release.

CEO Pakistan Railways Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota also participated in the interactive discussion pertaining to restoration of 16 kilometres of Orangi-Drigh Road track.

Revival of KCR track on modern lines was agreed upon during the meeting.

The Railways Minister inspected the rehabilitation work at Groyne Yard and reviewed the progress on KPT connectivity Project. The said projects, after conclusion, would enhance port facilities, curtail container traffic from city and significantly scale up the freight earnings of the department.

The Minister also visited Port Qasim where he was given a detailed presentation on port operations and enhanced revenue generation by the Chairman Port Qasim Authority. He stated that CPEC-based projects had put the country in a progressive phase where railways had the most important role as no other department could act as its substitute.