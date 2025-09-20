Open Menu

Revolutionary Mobile HMIS Mobile App Launched At Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Ayub Teaching Hospital Saturday has marked a historic milestone with the launch of its first-ever modern mobile HMIS (Hospital Management Information System) application.

Developed through the combined efforts of the board of Governors, the hospital administration, and the IT Department, the app is currently undergoing testing.

The initiative, launched under the guidance of Chairman BoG Prof. Dr. Abid Jamil, Hospital Director Dr. Sajjad Ahmad Afridi, and Medical Director Dr. Imran Khan, represents a major step towards digital transformation. Medical Director Dr. Imran Khan, along with Deputy Director IT Shehryar Ali, inaugurated the test session of the application.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Imran Khan said the new system will allow consultant radiologists to access and report on emergency CT scans remotely, ensuring 24/7 availability of expert radiology services. He added that the app will also improve patient care and provide relief to attendants, as it eliminates the need to physically transfer patient files between wards.

The hospital administration highlighted that the app will enhance interdepartmental communication and contribute significantly to creating a paper-free environment. Dr. Imran Khan attributed the success to the administration’s persistent efforts and expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for making the long-awaited project a reality

