Riffat Mukhtiar Posted As IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon Transferred

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Riffat Mukhtiar posted as IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon transferred

Riffat Mukhtar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21) was posted as Provincial Police Officer (IGP) Sindh vice Ghulam Nabi Memon transferred

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Riffat Mukhtar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21) was posted as Provincial Police Officer (IGP) Sindh vice Ghulam Nabi Memon transferred.

According to notification issued by the Establishment Division, Riffat Mukhtar, presently serving under Punjab Government has been posted as Inspector General Police Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders while Ghulam Nabi Memon was transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division.

