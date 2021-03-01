Ring Road Project; Interested companies can submit proposals by April 12

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Monday said that the companies interested in getting contract award of Rawalpindi Ring Road under public-private partnership can submit their proposals by April 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Monday said that the companies interested in getting contract award of Rawalpindi Ring Road under public-private partnership can submit their proposals by April 12.

He said, a committee would be formed soon which would open and evaluate the bidding proposals.

He said, more than Rs. 3 billion worth awarded for the 31 km long track of the Rawalpindi Ring Road which would pass through Fateh Jang, Attock and Taxila would also be announced this week.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here at Commissioner's office to review the Rawalpindi Ring Road progress.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director General RDA, Capt (retd) Abdul Sattar Issani, Director Finance and Development Nazia Parveen Sundhan, Deputy Project Director Rawalpindi Ring Road Muhammad Abdullah and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

Muhammad Mehmood said that first contract award worth Rs 1.5 billion for the project was announced two months ago and now the process of distribution of compensation amount among the affectees, the land owners has been expedited while the 'Patwaris' have been given weekly target for the compensation.

He said that out of 29 'moazas' for the first award of the project, 27 have been transferred to the government.

He said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been designed in the best public interest and a detailed briefing is being prepared in which the public would be informed by the revenue staff about changes made in the design to save maximum houses, mosques and graveyards.

He said that the pathways connecting different villages have also been protected by designing underpasses for the Ring Road project.

He said that after completion of the project, a new era of development would begin particularly in the surrounding areas of the Ring Road.

He said that the Ring Road would not only be a road network but it would be complete package having industrial zones, bus and truck terminals, education and Health City and other state of the art facilities would be built which would increase the importance of this mega project.

Later, details of bidding process of the project and other related issues were discussed in detail during the meeting.