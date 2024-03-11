Open Menu

Riphah Invites Applications For Faculty Recruitment At Faisalabad Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Riphah International University has invited applications for faculty recruitment at its Faisalabad campus.

University spokesman said here on Monday that the Riphah University would recruit professors, associate professors,assistant professors and lecturers in medical ultrasound technology,dental technology,operation theater technology,neurophysiology technology,optometry & orthopatics, aesthetic & cosmetics technology, project management, bio-medical engineering, architecture, education, nursing pharmacy, anesthesia technology, cardiology, DVM, poultry, engineering management, public health, management science, sports science & physical education, medical imaging technology, doctor of physical therapy, medical laboratory technology, human nutrition & dietetics, computer science, BCA (bachelor of Computer Arts), software engineering, information technology, computer graphics & visualization, programming languages, web development, computer networking, computer systems and AI (artificial intelligence).

The eligible candidates should submit their applications on prescribed forms up to March 25, 2024. The application forms are available at university site www.riphahfsd.edu.pk/career/ and in the HR office while more information in this regard could be obtained from Faisalabad campus Satiana Road through telephone numbers 041-8777210 and 041-8777310, he added.

