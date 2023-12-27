Riphah University invites applications for admission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Riphah International University has invited applications for admission to Spring 2024 programmes at its Faisalabad Campus.

A spokesman for the university said here on Wednesday that admissions were being offered to BS Psychology, BS English, BS Islamic Studies, BS urdu, BS Criminology, BS Mass Communication, BS Media Studies, BS International Relations, BS Economics, BS Home Economics, BS sports Sciences, BS Mathematics, BS Physics, BS Chemistry, BS Biochemistry, BS Zoology, BS Botany, BS Environmental Sciences, BS Computer Sciences, BS Software Engineering, BS Information Technology, BS Cyber Security, Bachelor in Computer Arts, BS Medical Imaging Technology, BS Medical Lab Technology, BS Human Nutrition & Dietetics, BS food Sciences & Technology, BS Biotechnology, Doctor of Physical Therapy, BBA, BS Accounting & Finance, BS Digital Marketing, BBA, MBA, BS Public Health, MS Management Sciences, MS Accounting & Finance, MS Human Nutrition & Dietetics, MS Food Sciences & Technology, MS Media Studies, MS Medical Laboratory Sciences, MS Computer Sciences, MS Software Engineering, MS Information Technology, MS Electrical Engineering, MPhil Mathematics, MPhil Pysics, MPhil Chemistry, MPhil Biochemistry, MPhil Zoology, MPhil English (Literature), MPhil English (Linguistics), MPhil Islamic Studies, MPhil Urdu, MPhil Sociology, MPhil education, MPhil Clinical Psychology, Advance Diploma Clinical Psychology (ADCP), MPhil Sports Sciences, MPhil Pharmacology, MPhil Pharmaceutics, PhD Psychology, PhD Chemistry, PhD Biochemistry, PhD Management Sciences, PhD Mathematics and PhD Physics.

The intending candidates could apply for admission up to February 10, 2024 whereas entry test for all MPhil and PhD programs would be arranged on Februrary11t, 2024.

The prospectus along with admission form is available in the Admission Office while the same could also be downloaded from university website https://online.riphahfsd.edu.pk. More information in this regard could be obtained through telephone number 041-111-111-002, he added.