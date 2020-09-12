UrduPoint.com
River Indus Likely To Flow In Medium Flood With Receding Trend

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:37 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is likely to flow in Medium Flood with a receding trend in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach" and in Low Flood with rising trend at Kotri during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is likely to flow in Medium Flood with a receding trend in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach" and in Low Flood with rising trend at Kotri during the next 24 hours.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday all main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows except for River Indus which is at medium flood Stage in "Guddu-Sukkur Reach" and low flood at Kotri.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August 2020 and 1st September 2020 respectively.

Yesterday's trough of shallow Westerly Wave over Northern parts of the country lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeast Balochistan bringing in weak moist currents from Arabian Sea into upper parts of the country up to 2000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, mainly dry weather has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over the upper catchments of River Indus & Jhelum, besides Southern & Southeastern Sindh during the same period.

No prominent rainfall event in the country has been reported by FFD, Lahore, during the past 24 hours.

