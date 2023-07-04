River Kabul still flows in low flood: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all major rivers of Indus River System are running normal except River Kabul, which continues to flow in low flood at Nowshera.

According to a daily FFC report on Tuesday, at present, Combined Live Storage of country's major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 7.252 MAF of total country's storage 13.443 MAF.

As per Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore, yesterday's deep trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan today lies over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas.

An upper air cyclonic circulation has developed, due to air cooling, over Southwestern Bay of Bengal. Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan with its trough extending northwards.

Moderate to Strong Monsoon Currents both from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5000 feet and are likely to continue during the next three days.

For the next 24 hours FFD, Lahore has predicted scattered to widespread thunderstorm/ Rain of Moderate Intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha & Lahore Divisions) and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including over upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of Indus River System (IRS).

Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over the rest of the Punjab and Balochistan (Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Quetta, Sibi & Zhob Divisions) during the said period.

The present wet spell of moderate to heavy intensity is likely to affect upto July 09, 2023 over the upper catchments of all the major Rivers of IRS and Sulaiman range. Another strong monsoon System is likely to hit the upper catchments of all the major Rivers except River Indus from 8th July 2023. As a result, it is expected that flash flooding in the Hill Torrents of D.G Khan Division and local Nullahs of Northern Balochistan including small Rivers in Bannu, Kohat and D.I Khan Divisions from 5th to 9th July 2023.

Low to medium level flooding in the Nullah's of Rivers Chenab & Ravi during the said period.

Flows are likely to increase significantly in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi including their associated Nullahs from 9th July 2023.