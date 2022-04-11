Roadside "Iftars" return to streets as COVID cases fell sharply

(@FahadShabbir)

All-out return of roadside "Iftars" amidst a sharp decline in the coronavirus cases feed thousands of fasting persons on the country's streets in an environment of sharing and compassion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :All-out return of roadside "Iftars" amidst a sharp decline in the coronavirus cases feed thousands of fasting persons on the country's streets in an environment of sharing and compassion.

Such festivity has also returned to the streets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad where the philanthropists roll out long sheets almost an hour prior to the sunset.

Around 10 to 15 minutes before the 'Maghrib Azan', the sheets filled with dates, food, snacks, fruits and sweet beverages get fully occupied by the passers-by, labourers and others.

This reflects that the end of the coronavirus related restrictions has brought the spirit of Ramazan and aroma of food back to the twin cities' streets.

Pakistan is among the most generous nations of the world and such joint "Iftars" are main feature of the holy month of Ramazan observed by the Muslims here and across the globe with great religious fervor and enthusiasm.

In Islamabad, green belts along the different roads are used for 'Iftars' while in Rawalpindi 'dastarkhwans' are set up at major markets and arteries including Commercial Market, Sixth Road, Saddar and Murree Road.

"Long sheets laden with platters having fruits, snacks, dates and fritters are spread just an hour before the "Azan" of "Maghrib" so that maximum people can benefit from the facility," a philanthropist, who did not want to be named, told APP on Friday at Committee Chowk Rawalpindi.

He said he could not arrange the roadside 'Iftar' during the last two Ramazans due to the coronavirus restrictions, imposed by the local administration.

The philanthropist thanked to Almighty for providing him opportunity again by subsiding the pandemic.

Another volunteer Attique Afridi, who arranges "Iftar" near Sector G-9 Metro Bus Station daily, said a large number of people were served rice, dates, fritters, beverages and other food items.

Afridi said such religious activities did not only help poor and needy but were also imperative to promote the spirit of charity and sharing in the country.

