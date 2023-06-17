Robbers kill one, injure another over resistance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was shot dead and another was injured for offering resistance during robberies here on Saturday.

The police also claim to have arrested two dacoits from a hospital, where they were getting medical treatment.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that two armed bandits intercepted a man Qaisar islam (40) when he was passing through a street in his Raza Abad locality. The victim offered resistance, and robbers shot at him and injured him seriously. He was rushed to an area hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

SHO Raza Abad Tariq Ameer shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

Separately, three robbers shot at and injured a motorcyclist, Asif Aslam, a resident of Chak No 364-GB, when he did not stop his two-wheeler near Qambar Mor Rodala.

Meanwhile, two dacoits intercepted a car-rider near Samana bridge to loot him. The car-rider opened fire and injured one of the outlaws, Mubeen Sohail (18) of Samana. The other outlaw, Israel, took his accomplice Mubeen Sohail to Emergency Ward of Allied Hospital in a rickshaw and requested the doctors for treatment.

When the police men present in the hospital interrogated the injured and his attendant over suspicion, it transpired that the two were involved in a number of dacoity and robbery cases.

The Millat Town police was called, and SHO Ali Akbar arrested both the accused, spokesman added.