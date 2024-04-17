Role of educated mothers is essential for the development : HEC Sindh Official

The role of educated mothers is very essential for the development of societies as an educated mother can easily educate her children in a good way, and the home environment they created can guarantee a well-educated and well-behaved family

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The role of educated mothers is very essential for the development of societies as an educated mother can easily educate her children in a good way, and the home environment they created can guarantee a well-educated and well-behaved family.

These views were expressed by the Director General of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Dr Nauman Ahsan.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the seminar organized by the Center of Excellence for Women’s Studies of the University of Karachi in collaboration with the KU Faculty of Law, KU Students’ Advisor Office, KU Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, and Sindh Higher Education Commission in connection with the International Women’s Day 2024.

The KU CEWS’s seminar titled “Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan: Accelerating Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment and Peace Building and Perception Management” was held at the Karachi University Business Auditorium on Wednesday.

Dr Nauman Ahsan shared that as Pakistanis we all break each and every rule and regulation but as soon as we land on the soil of any other country we are willing to obey and follow their rules without any hesitation.

During his presidential address, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that countries cannot be developed without promoting gender equality and empowering women.

He mentioned that the money spent on the education system is not an expense but an investment for our future, and added that without quality education we cannot achieve our goals.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that we need to do more work to empower women in Pakistan. He said that women should have the freedom to make their own decisions about their future. He informed that women are strong pillars of society.

A speaker, the Director of the State Bank of Pakistan Museum Dr Asma Ibrahim said that the purpose of coming into the world is not just to live but to do something that will remind us even after we leave the world.

She urged that there is a need to deal with it instead of running away from it. Sharing her experiences with the audience, she mentioned from her life experiences that if we decide to achieve our goal, no setback can stop us from achieving our goals.

Another speaker, the KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum said that Islam has given rights to women which are unmatchable with any other society.

Earlier, the KU Director of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoorul-Ain said that the education of a man is only the education of an individual, but educating a woman is educating the whole family. She said that in our country, women are progressing rapidly in the field of education.

“We can progress only by empowering women. Today, women are developing their skills in every field of life.”

On this occasion, the KU Students’ Advisor Dr Nosheen Raza said that thanks to the struggle of women around the world, women’s rights and gender equality are rapidly improving, but, still they have to face hardship in third world countries.