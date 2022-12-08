Role of National Youth Assembly lauded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday lauded the important role of National Youth Assembly (NYA), a nationwide forum of youth for promoting positive activities in society, elimination of social evils and preparation of young generation for the future responsibilities.

The RPO vowed to be benefiting from the services of these educated volunteers in various ways of policing like participation in public awareness campaigns against social evils.

He expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation of the NYA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter at Regional Police Office Malakand in Saidu Sharif, Swat.

The delegation met with RPO under the leadership of Governor Mujahid Tarangzai, while ministers of NYA and other local leaders of the forum belonging to Malakand Division were also present on the occasion.

The youth leaders gave a detailed briefing to the RPO regarding the establishment, aims and objectives of NYA and informed him about steps taken for reforming of society and learned youth exposure in various social sectors.

Talking to the delegation, the RPO said that the Youth Assembly forum can provide their services as volunteers for serving society, participating with police in many areas, including drug addiction control, traffic law enforcement and other social evils in terms of public awareness campaigns.

The RPO added that the involvement of youth in society reformation works was absolutely essential because they have more abilities and passion to learn and to take steps in this regard.

He further said that all DPOs of the region would be directed to get support of youth leaders' forum in terms of social evils eradication, drug addiction control, discouraging aerial firing and encouraging youth towards positive activities.

The RPO went on to say that steps would be taken to get the services of the youth forum in DRCs and Public Liaison Council, while the representatives of the said body would also be used to invite in open courts of police force.

The RPO and youth assembly governor also exchanged commendation shields on this occasion.

It is to mention here that the forum comprises educated youth and a registered body with higher education commission. It prepares the best future leaders, social workers and dedicated people for public service institutions so that to reform society.