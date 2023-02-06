UrduPoint.com

Role Of Religious Schools Lauded In Promotion Of Islam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Nadeem Al-Mahmoudi on Monday said that religious seminaries were the fortresses of islam and modern educational institutions were the need of hour.

He said that religious seminaries play an important role in an Islamic society besides educating the masses in the light of the Islamic teaching.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of reciting the Holy Quran and memorizing Bukhari Sharif and Dastarbandi at Jamia Darul Salam Musab bin Umeer in Mardan.

Former Provincial Minister Hafiz Akhtar Ali, Maulana Gul Amin, Chairman of Neighborhood Council Baghdad-3 Mufti Irfanuddin and other scholars were also present on the occasion.

He noted that anti-Islamic elements across the globe were active, their nefarious designs could only be countered by forging unity among Muslim Ummah by bringing all the religious scholars at one page.

He said that in order to break the propaganda of the West against Islam, there is dire need to present real and true image of our religion.

On the occasion, he while congratulating the students and teachers said that religious schools were playing a remarkable role in promotion of Islam.

"In order to understand the true meaning of religion, we need to follow the preachings of the Holy Quran, Sunnah and hadiths."He emphasized that every Muslim should recite the holy book Qur'an with meaning, to have better understanding of Islam.

