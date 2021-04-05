Role of SHO crucial for changing police station culture: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that the role of SHOs was crucial in implementing police reforms, changing police station culture and improving the working of police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that the role of SHOs was crucial in implementing police reforms, changing police station culture and improving the working of police stations.

The deployment of SHOs should be made more transparent and merit based, for which detailed guidelines were being issued to eradicate crime from the society and expedite the process of providing service delivery to the citizens, he added.

He said that all command officers had been directed to remove SHOs having criminal cases and bad record from their posts by tomorrow and send report to Central Police Office.

The IGP said that an officer who had not worked in the Investigation wing or police station for two years as an investigator should never be posted as SHO, while it would be necessary for the concerned officer to seek permission from the RPO for removal of any SHO before the period of three months.

He said that if any CPO or DPO would deviate from these guidelines and appoint SHO, the concerned RPO would be authorized to remove it while the officers concerned would have to be held accountable for deviating from the guidelines issued for the deployment of SHOs.

He emphasized that the purpose of the guidelines was to ensure that the services of competent, honest and reputed officers should be utilized and they should be appointed to the posts of SHOs so the CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure the deployment of SHOs under these instructions.

He expressed these directions while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here. Relevant issues related to deployment of SHOs and further improvement in police station matters were discussed in detail in the meeting.

During the meeting, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar and all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province presented their recommendations and suggestions regarding the appointment of SHOs.

The IGP directed the DIG IT to add new monitoring features in the central database of police human resources (human resource management information system) to make the deployment of SHOs more transparent.

Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmed Dogar, DIG, IT, Waqas Nazir and DIG R&D Shahid Javed along with other officers were present in the meeting while RPOs and DPOs participated through video link.