Round Table Kashmir moot calls for early settlement of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 11 (APP):A day-long Round-Table Conference on current Kashmir situation concluded here on Saturday unequivocally declaring to strongly resist and frustrate every international move towards the division of the globally-acknowledged disputed erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir under the bogey of the 'Settlement of Kashmir issue'.

The conference reiterated Kashmiris earnest demand for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue entirely according to the aspirations of the J & K population.

"Jammu & Kashmir State is an inalienable entity and no power on earth would be allowed to resort to any harm to the entity and identity of the centuries-old Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir and its cultural heritage", speakers said while addressing the conference hosted by Jammu Kashmir Peoples National (JKPNA) with the party's Supremo Zulfiqar Ahmed Raja Advocate in the chair.

Key speakers included the chief guest Latif Afreedi President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, former chief justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, former chief justice of Lahore High Court Justice (Retd) Ejaz Chaudhry, former Chief Justice of AJK High Court Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick, Secretary General Communist Party of Pakistan, Imdad Qazi, President Supreme Court Bar Association of AJK Farooq Minhas Advocate, President AJK High Court Bar Association Baber Ali Khan Advocate, President PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) and others.

The conference attended by intellectual class representing various segments of the civil society of Azad Jammu & Kashmir discussed and reviewed AJK interim constitution – Act ,1974, forced Delhi's forced sinister act of August 05, 2019 revoking special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State and human rights situation in the Indian illegally occupied internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu and Kashmir State.

The participants include retired judges, seasoned jurists, rights activists, senior journalists and politicians from various parts of the Jammu & Kashmir State.