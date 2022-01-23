RPO chairs meeting on law and order situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, on the directives of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan held a meeting to review law and order situation here Sunday.

Talking to participants, the RPO said that in view of the recent expected rains and snowfall, the coordination between the district administration, police and traffic officials should be further improved while the security of all tourist and recreational places in the region should be made more efficient. He said that protection of life and property of the citizens was our top priority adding that all available resources would be utilized for this purpose.

The RPO directed the concerned to act promptly to address public grievances. Negligence would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

The meeting was attended by CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SSP Legal Rawalpindi Region Raja Azmat Hayat, SSP RIB Abdul Farooq and other concerned officers while DPO Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf, DPO Jhelum Rana Tahir Rehman Khan and DPO Attock Rana Muhammad Shoaib.