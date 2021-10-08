UrduPoint.com

RPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Fri 08th October 2021

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar under Punjab government's open door policy and as per vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Sardar Ali Khan held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Friday in his office to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the RPO issued directives to the officers concerned of Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Rawalpindi districts of the region to take action and submit detail report on the complaint submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The RPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also help improve standards of policing.

Several persons including Khawar Shahzad resident of Rawalpindi, Faryal Bibi r/o Rawalpindi, Hamida Qadir r/o Attock, Asia Bano r/o Chakwal and others submitted their applications.

On the applications, the RPO issued orders to the officers concerned to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

The RPO said all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the region.

The spokesman informed that the RPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

