RPO Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office, here on Thursday.

He listened to the public grievances and issued on-the-spot orders for early resolution of the same.

He directed the police officers to utilise all resources for provision of justice to citizens at their doorsteps.

Siddiqui said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority of the Police Department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people and police officers attended the open court.

