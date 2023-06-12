RPO lays foundation of new regional investigations block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry on Monday laid the foundation of new regional investigations block at the RPO office.

SSP Regional Investigations Branch Jalil Imran Ghilzai, SP Legal Shaban Mahmood, ADIG Mansoor Alam were also present besides personal staff officer Muhammad Yousuf Bhatti, Assistant Director Mian Abdur Raheem and other officials.

The new block would provide best environment to staff and there will be waiting rooms for the public.

Addressing the staff, RPO invited proposals from them for improvement of RPO office.

Later, Quran Khawani was held at the Jamia Masjid of RPO office and Dua was made for the prosperity of the country. RPO also joined staff at lunch.