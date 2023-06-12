UrduPoint.com

RPO Lays Foundation Of New Regional Investigations Block

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RPO lays foundation of new regional investigations block

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry on Monday laid the foundation of new regional investigations block at the RPO office.

SSP Regional Investigations Branch Jalil Imran Ghilzai, SP Legal Shaban Mahmood, ADIG Mansoor Alam were also present besides personal staff officer Muhammad Yousuf Bhatti, Assistant Director Mian Abdur Raheem and other officials.

The new block would provide best environment to staff and there will be waiting rooms for the public.

Addressing the staff, RPO invited proposals from them for improvement of RPO office.

Later, Quran Khawani was held at the Jamia Masjid of RPO office and Dua was made for the prosperity of the country. RPO also joined staff at lunch.

Related Topics

Multan Police Mosque From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulan ..

Pakistan's Islamic identity damaged, claims Maulana Fazl

2 minutes ago
 UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Champi ..

UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

10 minutes ago
 RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mo ..

RTA signs three agreements to drive sustainable mobility in public buses

11 minutes ago
 Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's ..

Talk of the town: Here's the smartphone everyone's talking about

21 minutes ago
 Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charg ..

Shaheen Sehbai, others booked under sedition charges

40 minutes ago
 WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency t ..

WAM signs MoU with Serbia’s Tanjug news agency to bolster news exchange

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.