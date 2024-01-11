RPO opens new admin block that replaced 165 years old building at RPO office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry Thursday formally inaugurated the recently completed new Admin block that replaced the 165 years old structure to improve police functioning at the RPO office.

SP Legal Shaban Mahmood, ADIG Mansoor Alam, assistant director Abdur Raheem Laang, personal staff officer Muhammad Yousuf Bhatti, private secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid, and other officials were present at the opening ceremony.

The new block decorated with new furniture and fixtures would certainly bring improvement in police performance and named after the officials who worked hard for its completion, the RPO said.

The five-room new block was built after demolishing the dilapidated 165-year-old building, Captain (Retired) Suhail Chaudhry said.