RPO opens new SDPO Sadar circle office at Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Faisal Rana here on Thursday inaugurated the new office of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar circle Muzaffargarh at Khangarh for the convenience of the people.

RPO opened the new DSP Sadar Circle office near the PS Khangarh office accompanying DPO Hassan Iqbal.

He said that Sadar circle DSP office was shifted to Khangarh from Muzaffargarh to save people from hazards of traveling from remote areas adding that Khangarh would be nearer for the people living in precincts of PS Khangarh, PS Rohillanwali, PS Shah Jamal and PS Qureshi as compared to Muzaffargarh city.

Complainants would be able to avail another forum for justice nearer to their home now, the RPO added.

Notables of the area including Nawabzada Waqas Humayun, Nawab Ahsan Khan Bhutta, besides people from different walks of life and police attended the ceremony.

The people hailed the DPO for taking a decision to lessen their troubles.