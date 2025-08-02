RPO reviews ongoing, proposed development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan to review the ongoing and proposed development schemes related to District Police, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Police Training school (PTS), and Safe City Project.

The meeting was attended by officers from the district police and relevant departments. A detailed discussion was held on the current status of ongoing projects and future development plans.

The RPO Shahzad Asif Khan instructed the concerned officials to ensure timely, high-quality, and transparent completion of all development schemes.

He stated that the early completion of these projects is essential to improve police performance and provide better public service. He further directed that regular monitoring of the developmental works be carried out and any challenges or issues should be resolved promptly to achieve the desired goals within the stipulated time.