Open Menu

RPO Reviews Ongoing, Proposed Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RPO reviews ongoing, proposed development projects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan to review the ongoing and proposed development schemes related to District Police, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Police Training school (PTS), and Safe City Project.

The meeting was attended by officers from the district police and relevant departments. A detailed discussion was held on the current status of ongoing projects and future development plans.

The RPO Shahzad Asif Khan instructed the concerned officials to ensure timely, high-quality, and transparent completion of all development schemes.

He stated that the early completion of these projects is essential to improve police performance and provide better public service. He further directed that regular monitoring of the developmental works be carried out and any challenges or issues should be resolved promptly to achieve the desired goals within the stipulated time.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan