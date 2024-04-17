Open Menu

RPO Reviews Security Arrangement For Pak Vs New Zealand Cricket Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RPO reviews security arrangement for Pak vs New Zealand cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa visited and reviewed the security arrangements for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 series, being played at Pinidi cricket Stadium till April 21.

Among others, SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

SSP Operations also briefed RPO Rawalpindi on the comprehensive security and traffic plans in place.

More than 5,000 officers are performing security duties diligently.

RPO Rawalpindi inspected the point-wise security and traffic arrangements in and around the stadium and instructed the concerned officers to ensure fool-proof security at all times.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had issued a traffic plan with the deployment of 367 personnel to keep the traffic flowing on alternative routes during the matches.

