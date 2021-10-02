UrduPoint.com

RPO Takes Notice Of Abduction Of Two Sisters

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:25 AM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Imran Mehmood has taken serious notice of abduction of two sisters from the area of Bahlak police station and directed staff officer DSP Zafar to probe into the matter without any delay

According to the police spokesman, Rohullah Shah resident of Pindi Sheikh Musa had filed a complaint, contending that eight accused including Famaad Hashmi, Junaid Hashmi, Sajid Shah, Wishal Shah, Behram Shah, Sahiban Bibi and two others had abducted his two daughters Aneeqa Hashmi (24) and Suwaira Hashmi (20) along with gold jewelry of 50-tola and cash of Rs.

1 million on gunpoint from their house on August 29, 2021 and on this complaint, Bahlak police registered a case on September 1 and started investigation for recovery of the girls.

The complainant was not satisfied and hence he filed an application before RPO Faisalabad. Therefore, RPO Faisalabad Imran Mehmood took serious notice and directed his staff officer DSP Zafar to immediately call and produce SHO Bahlak Muhammad Ali and Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Akram ASI before him.

He also directed the DSP Zafar to probe into the matter personally so that the abducted girls could be recovered in the shortest time, spokesman added.

