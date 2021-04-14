UrduPoint.com
RPO Visits Hospitals To Inquire After Injured Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

RPO visits hospitals to inquire after injured personnel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmar on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital to inquire after of police officers and personnel who were injured during a protest by a religious party.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

All the officers inquired about the well-being of the injured personnel and presented bouquets of flowers and cash for encouraging them to perform their duties to the best of their ability.

RPO Imran Ahmer while speaking on the occasion said that "Officers who do not care about their lives while performing their duties are our pride and we will never leave them alone in this hour of need".

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah directed the medical staff to provide the best medical facilities to the injured personnel.

