UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 100 Bln To Be Spent On Peshawar's Development, Beautification: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rs 100 bln to be spent on Peshawar's development, Beautification: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday apprised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that the provincial government would spend Rs.100 billion this fiscal year on the development projects and beautification of the historical Peshawar city.

Replying to ANP parliamentary leader, Sardar Hussain Babak's criticism during the budget speech, Kamran Bangash said that KP was the most fortunate province which successfully overcome challenge of the largest displacement, natural calamities and won the lengthy war against the invisible enemy through support of its people.

Giving details of development projects in pipeline , he said that the city largest park with amusement facilities stretched over 240 Kanals would be built in Peshawar city along the ring road.

He said that to overcome traffic congestion on GT road, the provincial government was shifting bus stand to Chugalpura with an estimated cost of Rs.5 billion rupees.

Kamran said that two international level stadium , Hayatabad sports Complex and Arbab Niaz Stadium would be inaugurated this year to give best sporting facilities to youth.

He said that work on the construction on southern portion of the ring road and small industrial zone in Zangalai area would be started this year.

Replying to a question of MPA Samar Balour , he said that government was willing to negotiate with owners of the Raj Kapoor and Dalip Kumar house, however, he made it clear the government would take possession of these houses keeping in view its cultural and heritage importance.

Kamran said that government was striving to resolve all issues of teachers, however, he said it did not suit teachers to come on roads for agitation.

He said that the university properties and shops were given on a lease at throughway prices after universities autonomy through Act 2012.

He informed the assembly that government had released Rs.4 billion to universities in last three years, besides allocation of funds for development projects and grants received from the Federal government.

Related Topics

Assembly Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Sports Budget Road Traffic All From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

21 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

21 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

21 minutes ago

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions ..

23 minutes ago

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.