Rs 12.92mln Relief Provided To Plaintiffs On Punjab Ombudsman Orders

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A cumulative relief of Rs 12.92 million was provided to complainants of different districts in their cases relating to provincial government departments, on the order of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Punjab ombudsman office's spokesperson said that the children of Ghulam Farid of Lahore had been provided talent scholarships worth Rs 333,233 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund on the orders of the provincial ombudsman.

In another case, a sum of Rs 2.432 million was released on the ombudsman's orders to construct a boundary wall of Govt. Girls High school Dandian in Kamoke tehsil, he added.

The spokesman said that the office of the ombudsman Punjab moderated for payment of Rs 2,808,050 to Allah Wasaya of Kasur as pension arrears and also intervened in the payment of employment dues of Rs 1,293,770 to Sardar Masih of Faisalabad. Similarly, Sarfraz Khan of Jhang district succeeded in getting the pending amount of Rs1,813,000 of his sugarcane crop after the involvement of the ombudsman's office, he added.

The spokesman stated that Rs 1,703,213 was paid to a Mianwali-based government contractor namely Khaliq Dad Khan. Rs 13,46,751 was released to Abdul Ghafoor Dar of Gujrat as arrears in addition to the issuance of a family pension to him.

In another case, five lakh rupees were paid to Ali Ramzan of Sialkot as a death grant and Muhammad Tariq of Nankana Sahib was given Rs 322,222 as arrears of payments for services rendered to the Buildings Department.

The spokesman noted that arrears worth Rs 216,699 were paid to Muhammad Afzal of Rahim Yar Khan in addition to restoration of the monthly grant of the provincial welfare fund.

In a separate development, Rs 103,275 was released to Syed Khadim Hussain of Gujranwala as rent arrears of his building and an educational stipend of Rs 50,000 from the welfare fund was also paid to Rajab Ali of Toba Tek Singh on the instructions of the ombudsman's office, concluded the spokesman.

The complainants have thanked the office of the ombudsman Punjab for protection of their legal rights.

