Rs 14450 Fine On Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Rs 14450 fine on smoke emitting vehicles

The district environment department and City traffic police imposed fine Rs 14,450 on smoke emitting vehicles on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The district environment department and City traffic police imposed fine Rs 14,450 on smoke emitting vehicles on Friday.

The joint teams checked 67 vehicles on main roads and issued challans to 20 faulty vehicles.They also issued warnings to eight owners directing them to repair their vehicles on immediate basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

