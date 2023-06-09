Rs 161 bn allocated for transport, communication sector in next budget: Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said Rs 161 billion had been allocated for the transport and communication sector in the budget for financial year 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday said Rs 161 billion had been allocated for the transport and communication sector in the budget for financial year 2023-24.

Delivering the budget speech in the National Assembly, the minister said a good road infrastructure not only helped farmers bring their produce in the markets but also promoted industry and trade, besides creating thousands of job opportunities.

Ishaq Dar said that the past Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz governments had completed several mega projects in transport and communication sector, including motorways which were being used tens of thousands of people.