Rs 20.9mln compensation for families of 11 deceased rescuers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday handed over financial compensation of Rs 20.9 million to the families of 11 deceased rescuers, and one OSD [officer on special duty] post was created for a Rescue-1122 driver in Multan.

According to a spokesperson, Rs 2.2 million financial compensation was given to families of four rescuers including senior Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Rajanpur Faisal Fareed, who died in a road accident, EMT Toba Teck Singh Asim Qurban, who died of brain hemorrhage, rescuer from Lahore Dr Amir Usman, who died due to brain hemorrhage, and EMT Muhammad Umar, who died in a road accident.

The families of three rescue drivers were provided financial compensation of Rs 1.

9 million each, including Muhammad Ali from Lahore, who died due to renal failure, Gulzar Hussain in Mandi Bahauddin who died due to respiratory arrest, and Pervaiz Iqbal in Bahawalnagar, who died in a road accident.

The families of four rescuers including three security guards -- Muhammad Ramzan in Multan, who died of lungs cancer, Javed Iqbal of Chakwal, who died due to cardiac arrest, Bashir Hussain from Dera Ghazi Khan, who died due to chronic liver disease, and rescue driver Sargodha Allah Bakhsh, who died in a road traffic crash -- were presented financial compensation of Rs 1.6 million each.

The DG Rescue also created an OSD post for rescue driver Multan Malik Alamgir to facilitate his family.