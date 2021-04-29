UrduPoint.com
Rs 238,200 Fine Imposed To Profiteers, SOPs Violators

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

Rs 238,200 fine imposed to profiteers, SOPs violators

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration here Thursday imposed fine of Rs 238,200 to 16 profiteers for overcharging essential commodities and SOPs violations in different talukas of the district.

According to official figures released here on Thursday, 16 shopkeepers out of 52 were fined by concerned Assistant Commissioners for overcharging essential commodities in all four talukas of the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC City Mutahar Amin Watto sealed three eateries (Al Faisal Biryani, Karachi Naseeb Biryani and Delhi Shahbaz Hotel) for violating Ramzan Ordinance while fine of Rs 200,000 was also imposed on two dairy shops (Mehran dairy and Nagori dairy) for overcharging milk prices.

In Qasimabad 2 shops out of 13 were fined Rs 12,000 while a fine of Rs 23,200 was imposed on 6 shops in taluka Latifabad for overcharging essential items. In Hyderabad Rural taluka, 6 out of 11 shops were fined Rs 3000 for profiteering, statement stated.

