Rs 391,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Rs 391,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) In line with instructions of Commissioner Silwat Saeed, the price control mechanism was being implemented across the division effectively.

In this regard, the price control magistrates held 9,695 inspections in various markets and bazaars and imposed Rs 391,000 fine after receiving 319 complaints about profiteering, hoardings and non-display of price lists.

They held 38 shopkeepers and sealed a shop.

Separately, Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum, during inspection of the government counters at mega stores, imposed Rs 20,000 fine on the law violators.

