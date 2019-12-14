Rs. 5b approved for construction of roads to new tourists destinations: Atif Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Minister for sports , Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has said that a huge sum of Rs 5 billion has been approved for the construction of roads in Malakand and Hazara divisions for new tourist destinations to promote tourism.

He said, in the first phase, 14 roads would be constructed in Malakand and Hazara divisions to new tourist destinations. He said its construction work would be started from January next month. Construction of roads leading to the new tourist destinations include the Ankara, Marghzar, Burj Banda, Kafir Banda, Madin, Bashigram, Erin, Darhal, Godar Lake and Bahrain roads in Swat and Hazara Division includes Mahnur Valley, Ganol, Peppering, Shogran, Kora Bin to Mandi Sairan, Komal Gali and Suhra Road.

The Senior Minister said that second phase of roads to tourists destinations would also be started soon.

He also added that due to the government's best tourism strategy, the New Year would be dawn with a good omen for tourism in Pakistan.

He said London's famous Condi Nast Travel Magazine has declared Pakistan the best place for travel and tourism in 2020. The magazine suggested 20 best places for tourism in 2020, and Pakistan placed top position in the list.

It reports that tourism sector had suffered a lot due to poor law and order situation in Pakistan for the last two decades but now the situation was satisfactory and tourists visit Pakistan without fear.