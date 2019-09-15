Rs 5bln project for cultivation of oilseed crops

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Punjab Agriculture Department was taking up a project worth over Rs 5 billion for cultivation of oilseed crops like sunflower, canola and sesame across the Punjab.

Official sources said here on Sunday that under the plan, special attention would be paid to enhancing the production of sunflower, canola and sesame crops in the province.

The Punjab government has decided to provide subsidy to growers of the oilseed crops for enhancing the acreage.

The sole purpose of the plan was production of maximum edible oil aimed at lessening the import of edible oil.