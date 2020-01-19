Rs 97.8 mln disbursed among train accidents' victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Railways has disbursed around Rs 97.8 million compensation among 235 victims of different train accidents occurred during a period of 12 months.

"Five major train accidents occurred from August 2018 to November 2019 in which 112 passengers died and 123 injured to whom enough amount has been given as per policy," an official in the ministry told APP.

He said some incidents like derailments and accidents at unmanned level crossings had taken place due to which a process of compensation of disbursement was bit delayed.

Pakistan Railways was taking several steps to avoid further untoward incidents included up-gradation of 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings throughout railways network in collaboration with the respective provincial governments, he added.

He said the Directorate of Public Relations had circulated different video messages over social media for the awareness and information of general public regarding crossing the railway track in a safe way.

The official said obsolete kerosene oil based signals were being replaced with Light-Emitting Diode (LED) on main line for better visibility on the railways network.

"Training and refresher courses are being conducted regularly at the Pakistan Railway academy Lahore to create awareness among the train drivers and other staffers," he added.

He said regular inspections in accordance with prescribed standards and quota were conducted by the officers and officials of Pakistan Railways to maintain safety standards and the process was being constantly monitored at appropriate levels.

The official said the special bulletins and instructions were issued regularly for guidance of staff.

He said the special attention was being paid to the surfacing of roads, clearance of check rails, maintenance of cross level, clearance of visibility zones and maintenance of the level crossings.

"Warning signs in urdu language have already been clearly displayed to sensitize the road users at unmanned and manned level crossings across the country," the official said.

To a question, the official said there was no service was currently operative on the railways route between Peshawar and Landi Kotal which was a length of about 52 kilo metre.

He said there was no regular train service since 1985. Safari train service for tourists was introduced in 2001 and due to flash flood triggered by heavy rains caused in large breached on railway track in 2007 resulting in suspension of the rail traffic to date.

"Feasibility study for connecting Peshawar to Jalalabad via Loi Shalman valley has already been conducted at estimate of Rs 759.082 million has been approved for rehabilitation of this section but due to shortage of funds the feasibility study has been held up since July 2016," he added.

/778