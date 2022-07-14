Rs15bn projects for development of Bannu approved: Deputy Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani has said that development of Bannu district was the top priority of Federal government and mega projects worth Rs15 billion were approved for its speedy uplift.

Addressing the Eid milan party, he said the development projects include extension and rehabilitation of Bannu airport, Bannu university and women university besides others mega schemes.

Besides these projects, he said the funds would be utilized for Baran dam raising project, construction of new roads, irrigation and clean drinking water schemes.

He said tenders of all mega projects were issued and a new era of progress and development has been started in Bannu district.

The extension of Bannu airport was announced by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Zahid Akram Durrani said that Bannu was overlooked for development in the past government and nothing was made for uplift of its citizens.

Zahid Akram said he was well aware of people's problems and all their issues would be addressed on priority basis.

Earlier, the deputy speaker condoled with general secretary of commerce and industry Ghulam Kabaz Khan over the death of his mother at village Kot Dam and offered fateha for eternal peace of the departed soul.