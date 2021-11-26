UrduPoint.com

Rs18.188 Bln Released For NTDC/PEPCO Projects So Far

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs18.18 billion for various projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) so far under the annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the Planning Commission, out of the total, Rs 14.65 billion was a local component while Rs 3.,43 billion was a foreign component. As many as Rs 69.48 billion was earmarked for various projects of NTDC/PEPCO under the PSDP for year 2021-22.

A sum of Rs 22 billion has been earmarked for installation of 2600MW Coal Fire Power Plant, Rs5.5 billion for evacuation of Power from Suki Kinari Hydro power Project, Rs 8.5 billion for evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu Hydro power Project, Rs 5.9 billion for 500 KV Islamabad West (NTDC), Rs 2.28 billion for evacuation of power from Tarbela 5th Extension, Rs 1.7 billion evacuation of power fro from 1224 MW wind Power Plants (Jhimpir), Rs1.4 billion from enhancement in Transmission Capacity of NTDC system, Rs 1.

2 billion for construction of new 220 KV Guddu-Sibbi Single Circuit, Rs 2.6 billion for 500 kV HVDC Transmission System (CASA-1000), Rs 2.35 billion for 500 KV Faisalabad New (NTDC), Rs 1.5 billion each for 500 kV Lahore North (NTDC and up-gradation of NTDC's Telecommunication.

An amount of Rs 5 billion has been allocated for Interconnection of Isolated Makran Network (QESCO), Rs 1 billion for 20 Kv Swabi sub division, Rs 2 billion 220 KV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission line, Rs 2.5 billion for 220-KV Mastung, Rs 1.3 billion for 220 KV Mirpur Khas Grid Station and Rs 640 million for 500/220 KV Sialkot Substation.

Similarly, under new scheme, a sum of Rs3 billion has been allocated for 500 KV Allama Iqbal Industrial city, Rs 6.6 billion for secondary transmission lines (SPECO), Rs 5.200 billion for secondary transmission lines and grid station (HESCO) and Rs 1.01 billion for power distribution enhancement (Advance Metering Infrastructure Project (IESCO).

