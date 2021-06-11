UrduPoint.com
Rs27,000 Million Earmarked For PAEC In PSDP 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rs27,000 million earmarked for PAEC in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated Rs27,000 million for the 12 ongoing and six new schemes of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs25,203 million has been earmarked for the on-going schemes of PAEC while Rs1797 million has been allocated for the new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, an amount of Rs16525.112 million has been earmarked for Karachi Coastal Power Project (Unit 1 and 2), Rs2565.321 for Fuel Fabrication Plant (FPP), Rs2000 million for Pakistan Research Reactor-3 (10MGth Upgradable to 20 MWth), Rs1,388 million for National Electronics Complex of Pakistan, NECOP, NESCOM, Islamabad and Rs1000 million for upgradation of KIRAN, Karachi.

Among the new schemes, Rs600 million has been allocated for Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AECH-AJK), Rs500 million for upgradation of INMOL, Lahore, Rs377 million for Refurbishment and Modernization of Heavy Foundry and Forge Facilities at HMC and Rs288 million for Land Acquisition for GudiKhel Uranium Mining project.

