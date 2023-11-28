Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves, 4029 booked, 3480 arrested in 81 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.504.4 million on 4213 electricity thieves caught during last 81 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 81 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 4213 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.504.4 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 10.8 million in addition to getting Rs.318.6 million recovered from them.

The FESCO also got cases registered against 4029 accused whereas the police arrested 3480 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1347 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.158.1 million on them under the head of 3414,000 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 470 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.

64 million under 1552,000 detection units.

Similarly, 470 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.56.3 million under 1114,000 detection units.

He further said that 437 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.61.9 million under 1351,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 137 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.19.5 million for 415,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 508 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.20.3 million for 1103,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 455 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.48.8 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1029,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 326 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.37.4 million for 742,000 detection units, spokesman added.