Rs.6.63 billion sanctioned for development schemes in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said that Punjab government has sanctioned Rs.6.63 billion for development schemes in Faisalabad.

He said this money would be used judiciously on construction projects and public welfare schemes in all national and provincial Constituencies equally under District Development Package (DDP).

He was briefing the local parliamentarians in a meeting here Sunday. He said that for Sustainable Development Goals Program (SAP) IV Rs.2.45 billion had been earmarked which will be spent on national constituency schemes of the district.

He requested the local parliamentarians to propose development schemes for DDP and SAP so that implementation of these projects could start without any delay. He said that district administration would also ensure close liaison with the members of national and provincial assemblies so that resources could be used through mutual consultation. He also requested the parliamentarians to assist the district administration in resolving public issues.

Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir informed that Rs.19 billion had been spent on 2019 development schemes in Faisalabad while the newly sanctioned Rs. 6 billion will also be utilized in a transparent manner.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka, members of national and provincial assemblies Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Raza Nasrullah Ghuman and Shakeel Shahid were also present in the meeting in addition to Dr. Hassan Masood Malik, Mehboob Alam Sindhu, Adnan Rahmani, Public Representative Shahbaz Kasana, Rana Javed Ashraf, Sajjad Haider, DG FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, ADCF Afifa Sajia, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO education Ali Ahmed Siyan, Director Colleges Dr Kulsoom Akhtar, District sports Officer Sajida Latif, DD Social Welfare Nasir Chadhar and others.