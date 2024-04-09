RTA Recovers Rs 450,000 In Excess Fares, Slaps Rs125,000 Fine On Transporters
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hyderabad during 14 hours long checking of vehicles for compliance with the official fares on M9 Motorway recovered Rs450,000 which were charged by transporters in excess fares from passengers.
The Secretary RTA Saleem Memon informed here on Tuesday that they checked 130 buses and vans in that regard on the motorway.
According to him, in addition to recovering excess fares the RTA also slapped Rs125,000 fine in total on a number of transporters.
He informed that those public transport vehicles were travelling from Karachi to other parts of the country and vice versa.
The Secretary RTA said due to Eid holidays an unusually high number of people travel through public transport in the country.
He added that many transporters take advantage of such a large number of passengers and extort higher than government approved fares from them.
