RTI Act 2013 to ensure transparency, accountability in society: Info Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Wednesday said that Right to Information (RTI) Act is a milestone achievement of government that would help materializing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure transparency and accountability in the society.

He was addressing an awareness creating seminar regarding expansion of RTI Act, in Swat on Wednesday. The seminar among others was attended by Chief Commissioner RTI, Azmat Hanif Orakzai, officials of district administration, lawyers and representatives of civil society.

Addressing the seminar, provincial Information Minister said that RTI Act is a milestone achievement that would ensure transparency and accountability besides providing people a platform to participate in the affairs of government.

He said that that act has empowered people to apprise themselves about working of government adding it would made rulers and government functionaries accountable to people. He said that RTI act reflects the commitment of government to serve people according to their aspirations that was being unimaginable during previous governments.

Shoukat Yousafzai said that political acumen of Prime Minister has steer the country out of economic quagmire and put it on the course of prosperity and development. He said that people would soon start enjoying the benefits of the result oriented policies of PTI governments.

He said that people have been empowered to inquire about the assets of corrupt. He said that act would also strengthen transparency and process of accountability. He said that it is astonishing that those who were unable to buy a bicycle have accumulated wealth and property beyond their resources adding they would be made answerable to people.

Shoukat Ali said that those who targeted each other in past are now acting in collusion to hide their corruption and malfeasance. He said that corruption of previous rulers has overburdened country with exponential debt increasing financial woes of the country.

He said that masses have reject corrupt for damaging the country adding they would be made accountable to people for their misdeeds and corruption.