Ruet-e-Hilal Committees To Meet On June 29 For Sighting Zul Hajj Moon

Published June 20, 2022

Ruet-e-Hilal committees to meet on June 29 for sighting Zul Hajj moon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees would meet on June 29 in their respective offices for sighting the crescent of Zul Hajj 1443 A.H.

"The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee for sighting the crescent of Zul Hajj 1443 will be held in the evening of Wednesday June 29, 2022 corresponding (29th Zul Qada'h 1443 Hijri) in the building of Pakistan Meteorological Department, Camp Office Met Complex, Main University Road Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi," said a notification of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees would be held at their respective headquarters at the same time. Similarly, the meeting of zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committee, Islamabad would be held at the building of Ministry of Religious Affairs.

