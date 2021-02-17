UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Warships Conclude Participation In AMAN-2021 Naval Drills - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Russian Warships Conclude Participation in AMAN-2021 Naval Drills - Ministry

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have concluded  a two-day participation in the AMAN-2021 multinational naval exercise near Pakistan's port city of Karachi in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"The group of Russian Navy ships consisting of frigate Admiral Grigorovich, patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev and rescue tug SB-739 has concluded the participation in the maritime phase of the AMAN-2021 multinational naval exercise held in the waters of the Arabian Sea from February 15-16," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the press release, the drills over the past two days included a practice of teamwork in repelling attacks of high-speed small targets and a joint maneuvering training, as well as a handover of cargo from a supply vessel on the move.

In addition, the crews of participating countries practiced anti-piracy exercises with gunfire.

The AMAN-2021 drills in the Arabian Sea is the 7th edition of the multinational exercise held in Pakistan every two years since 2007. This year, the event was running from February 11-16 and involved navies of 45 countries, including Russia, China, NATO nations, as well as ASEAN and African Union member states.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan NATO Russia China February Event From

Recent Stories

â€˜Rights have been systematically manipulatedâ€™: ..

14 minutes ago

Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

11 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.