Russian Warships Conclude Participation in AMAN-2021 Naval Drills - Ministry

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have concluded a two-day participation in the AMAN-2021 multinational naval exercise near Pakistan's port city of Karachi in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"The group of Russian Navy ships consisting of frigate Admiral Grigorovich, patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev and rescue tug SB-739 has concluded the participation in the maritime phase of the AMAN-2021 multinational naval exercise held in the waters of the Arabian Sea from February 15-16," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the press release, the drills over the past two days included a practice of teamwork in repelling attacks of high-speed small targets and a joint maneuvering training, as well as a handover of cargo from a supply vessel on the move.

In addition, the crews of participating countries practiced anti-piracy exercises with gunfire.

The AMAN-2021 drills in the Arabian Sea is the 7th edition of the multinational exercise held in Pakistan every two years since 2007. This year, the event was running from February 11-16 and involved navies of 45 countries, including Russia, China, NATO nations, as well as ASEAN and African Union member states.