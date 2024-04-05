RWMC Clean Masjid’s Area On Jumma-tul-Wida
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM
The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masjids of the city on the occasion of Jumma-tul-Wida prayers
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masjids of the city on the occasion of Jumma-tul-Wida prayers.
According to RWMC spokesman, Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar had directed the operational staff to wash all the surrounding areas of the masjid so that the faithful could perform their prayers in an environmentally friendly atmosphere.
He informed that the RWMC sanitary workers had also washed out containers and roads with mechanical sweeping and sprayed lime and white powder around the masjids to provide the best cleanliness arrangements to the worshippers on the last Jumma of Ramzan.
“Jumma tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of islam.
Recent Stories
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds4 minutes ago
-
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown4 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance6 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha15 minutes ago
-
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need24 minutes ago
-
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid15 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three directorates in Excise De ..19 minutes ago
-
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta19 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts19 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP32 minutes ago