Open Menu

RWMC Clean Masjid’s Area On Jumma-tul-Wida

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

RWMC clean Masjid’s area on Jumma-tul-Wida

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masjids of the city on the occasion of Jumma-tul-Wida prayers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masjids of the city on the occasion of Jumma-tul-Wida prayers.

According to RWMC spokesman, Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar had directed the operational staff to wash all the surrounding areas of the masjid so that the faithful could perform their prayers in an environmentally friendly atmosphere.

He informed that the RWMC sanitary workers had also washed out containers and roads with mechanical sweeping and sprayed lime and white powder around the masjids to provide the best cleanliness arrangements to the worshippers on the last Jumma of Ramzan.

“Jumma tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of islam.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi Mosque Event All Best

Recent Stories

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat- ..

2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds

4 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency

3 minutes ago
 472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

472 profiteers arrested during crackdown

4 minutes ago
 Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for e ..

Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..

6 minutes ago
 Practical steps to be taken for media houses, work ..

Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar

6 minutes ago
 77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha

15 minutes ago
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families ..

MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need

24 minutes ago
 Emergency control rooms to ensure best health serv ..

Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid

15 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan de ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..

19 minutes ago
 Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve ..

Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil H ..

Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta

19 minutes ago
 PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed hu ..

PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan