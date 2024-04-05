RWMC clean Masjid’s area on Jumma-tul-Wida

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masjids of the city on the occasion of Jumma-tul-Wida prayers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) thoroughly cleaned and sprinkled lime around the masjids of the city on the occasion of Jumma-tul-Wida prayers.

According to RWMC spokesman, Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar had directed the operational staff to wash all the surrounding areas of the masjid so that the faithful could perform their prayers in an environmentally friendly atmosphere.

He informed that the RWMC sanitary workers had also washed out containers and roads with mechanical sweeping and sprayed lime and white powder around the masjids to provide the best cleanliness arrangements to the worshippers on the last Jumma of Ramzan.

“Jumma tul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan holds great significance and marks an important event for the followers of islam.