RWMC conducts anti dengue campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Anti dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC conducted its campaign in Masjid Alfurqan and Jamiya Rizvia Zia ul Aloon of UC-19 where the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, spokesman said.