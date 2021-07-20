UrduPoint.com
RWMC Kicks Off Eid Cleanliness Drive; Deploys 3539 Workers, 413 Vehicles

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday kicked off its special cleanliness campaign for Eid ul Azha besides deploying as many as 3539 workers

According to a RWMC spokesman, the administration had finalized all the arrangements under a special cleanliness program prepared for Eid ul Azha while 3539 workers had been deployed to ensure proper sanitation in Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar areas during Eid ul Azha holidays.

He informed, the administration on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had finalized all the arrangements.

The holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been canceled. Total, 3539 workers would perform cleanliness duties in different shifts, round the clock from Tuesday to third day of Eid ul Azha, adding, 3225 workers had been deployed in Rawalpindi and Murree while 314 workers were performing their duties in Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan and Gujar Khan tehsils.

A total of 413 vehicles were being used for Eid cleanliness operations. Loaders and dumpers were also being used in Murree, Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Kahuta tehsils, he said adding, 12 permanent and 26 temporary waste transfer stations had been set up in the district.

He said the administration was distributing a large number of biodegradable bags among the citizens to properly dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals.

Under the special cleanliness program, all eidgahs and graveyards were being cleaned besides proper arrangements for removal of offal of sacrificial animals.

He said the residents of Rawalpindi city areas can use toll-free number 1139 to register their complaints.

Meanwhile, a district administration spokesman informed that the citizens can also use 'Karkardagi' App launched by the Punjab government and get registered their complaints.

