RWU Multi-disciplinary Science Conference "Contemporary World: Challenges And Transformation" Concludes

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RWU multi-disciplinary science conference "Contemporary World: Challenges and Transformation" concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) first international multi-disciplinary conference titled "Contemporary World: Challenges and Transformation" intended to cover multiple themes placed under the umbrella of humanities and social sciences concluded on Thursday.

The conference provided the interdisciplinary forum for participants to present their latest research results, idea, developments and applications.

Vice Chancellor and Chief Organizer, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, speaking on the occasion told that the conference is a part of the efforts to promote the culture of research amongst youth, which is a dire need for future progress. The purpose of the conference was to build-up networking and professional development among practitioners, researchers and scholars across the globe.

Dr. Anila added that her goal for RWU is to promote inter-disciplinary research to counter the challenges of the future.

Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, admired the efforts of RWU in organizing this conference and complemented the Vice Chancellor for uplifting the RWU.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali speaking on the occasion motivated the students, researchers, and all attending the event to look for opportunities in the times of problems and crises. We need to focus our research to foster innovations and solutions for the world, he added.

Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Riphah International University, highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern world and how we need to be more vigilant and be humane in our daily lives.

He stressed on the role of women in education and also to inculcate Islamic values in academic teachings.

Prof. Dr. Jahanzaib Khan, Vice Chancellor FATA University, shed light on the problems of female education and how vital it is for the progress of any country.

Total 125 papers were presented, out of which 78 were oral and 37 were poster presentations.

Papers were selected after peer review process and on the recommendations of national and international reviewers.

All accepted abstracts will be sent to the HEC recognized journal for publication with fee waiver.

